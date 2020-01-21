You are the owner of this article.
Mason City man accused of forgery pleads not guilty
A Mason City man, accused of cashing a check he had altered to his name, will head to trial on March 24.

Benjamin True, 36, is charged with forgery, a Class D felony, after police said he knowingly altered a check to be made out to him and cashed it, without permission of the person who wrote the check or the person who was supposed to receive the check. True pleaded not guilty last week.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

