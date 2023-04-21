A Mason City man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly having guns and methamphetamine in his apartment.

According to court records, 46-year-old Andrew Earl Lofton has been charged with a felony controlled substance violation and three counts of control of a firearm by a felon. He is facing up to 40 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

The affidavits state that a search warrant was executed around 8:30 a.m. at 725 N. Federal Ave. Apt 101, listed as Lofton's residence. During the search three handguns were allegedly found and a backpack was located outside Lofton's bedroom window containing approximately 22 one-ounce-sized bags of methamphetamine. The third gun was found in the backpack as well.

An unspecified amount of currency, packaging material and a digital scale were also allegedly found in the apartment.

No court date had been set as of Friday morning.

North Iowa History: Police photos, on the scene Ashland-Asburn murder Bank robbery in Sheffield Breaking of slot machines Breaking of slot machines Breaking of slot machines 1949 Mrs. Deyo at station Stolen car in cemetery Kozy Korner 3 Kozy Korner shooting 6 Kozy Korner shooting 7 Kozy Korner shooting-1 Walt Reindl and stolen property polslots polslots1.jpg polslots2.jpg Strip Bandits Pretty Boy Floyd at McIntire Pretty Boy Floyd Babyface Nelson stolen car Good Time Charlie footprint Thornton robbery footprint Chapman & Hall in Jail Derr murder house Robbery at Earl Fruit Liquor confiscated at police station Wife slayer Govig Murder suspect from Corwith Mattson kidnap suspect Fatal accident photo Tounsend trial Ventura robbers Shattered bank glass Vandalized car Man with deputy and Sheriff Alfred Winters Wrecked house.jpg McWha held by police