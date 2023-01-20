Mason City man accused of Casey's robbery, stealing guns

A Mason City man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a North Federal Ave. Casey's General Store at gunpoint and stealing guns in Manly.

According a press release from the Mason City Police Department, 18-year-old Jesup John Allan Ward has been charged with first-degree robbery, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

A warrant for Ward's arrest for allegedly stealing guns was served in Fort Dodge on Thursday.

The robbery at 813 N. Federal Ave. was reported to police at 9:39 p.m. on Jan. 3. No one was hurt during the incident and an undisclosed amount of money was taken according to police.

Police canvased the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Ward has also been charged with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, third-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Those charges carry 37 years in jail if convicted on all counts.

Those charges stem from a Jan. 2 incident. Manly police were dispatched to a residence on South Broadway Street after being alerted to a burglary taking place. According to the affidavit, the next door neighbor called the resident and informed him she could see two men breaking into the residence via her Ring Doorbell camera.

The woman then allegedly went next door and chased the men away. She could only identify Ward as one of the burglars. The men allegedly tried kicking in the door, but then resorted to breaking a window with a shovel.

The only property reported as missing were two black handguns, a 9mm Springfield and a .45 caliber Springfield.

Ward is currently being held in the Worth County Jail on $18,000 bond.

An initial court appearance for the Manly burglary is scheduled for Jan. 27.