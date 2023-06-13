A Mason City man already facing felony burglary and drug charges was charged with two more felony burglary charges after allegedly stealing from Curries.

According to court records, 42-year-old Christopher Wayne Kackley is facing another 20 years in prison if convicted on two counts of second-degree burglary.

The affidavits state that Kackley gained access to the plant and shipping offices while employees were present at 2:30 a.m. on May 29. While inside, he allegedly stole a camera and a safe. He was arrested on June 6.

Upon Kackley's arrest officers allegedly found methamphetamine hidden in his groin area while he was being changed into jail attire.

Kackley was also arrested and charged with second degree burglary in December for allegedly breaking into a building located at 600 Briarstone Dr. in Mason City. He allegedly used pry bars to gain access to the unspecified stolen items, and a black bottle containing methamphetamine was found hidden in his right pant leg.

Kackley is scheduled to be arraigned for the most recent allegations at 1:15 p.m. on June 13.