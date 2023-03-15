The first-degree kidnapping trial of a Mason City man was delayed for the sixth time on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

According to court records, the trial of 24-year-old Moises Erreguin-Labra is now scheduled for June 26. Erreguin-Labra is facing life in prison for the kidnapping charge. He has also been charged with assault causing bodily injury - a serious misdemeanor.

Those charges were filed after authorities responded to a medical call around 1 p.m. June 9, 2021, at Erreguin-Labra’s residence at 408 First St. S.W. in Mason City. Upon arrival they found an injured party who said they had been beaten and locked into a room by Erreguin-Labra.

According the affidavits, the person was kept at the residence for at least five days and was subjected to sexual abuse or torture during that time.

Erreguin-Labra's trial was originally scheduled for Aug. 23, 2021, but was continued to Sept. 20 because of a prosecutor's need for surgery. The trial was again continued to Nov. 1 "based on the representations of council."

The trial was continued again due to a health issue of defense council to Dec. 13, and again to Jan. 4 for time to heal from surgery. The trial was then moved to March 7 after the lead prosecutor was ill and unavailable to participate in the trial.

The continuance on Tuesday was granted due to the withdraw of a member of Erreguin-Labras' co-council due to a medical issue. Documents indicate the attorney believes he will be able to assist in the case with additional time to heal.

The court found good cause existed to continue the proceedings to better ensure Erreguin-Labras receives a fair trial.

Photos: North Iowa history book, 1800s-1930s North Iowa history: Fire prevention North Iowa history: Grant valentines North Iowa history: Henkel Construction North Iowa history: House explosion North Iowa history: Huxtable Drug North Iowa history: Federal Packing Co. North Iowa history: Boy Scouts North Iowa history: Pierce with kids North Iowa history: Woodward Auto Children at telephone office North Iowa history: Divers at Clear Lake