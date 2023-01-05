Mason City kidnapping case postponed

The trial of a Mason City man accused of first-degree kidnapping and assault has been postponed to due to illness of the prosecutor.

According to court records the trial date for 24-year-old Moises Erreguin-Labra will be determined Jan. 10 at a trial scheduling conference. The Jan. 3 trial date was continued due to Assistant County Attorney Kaitlyn Ausborn being ill. The court determined that no one else from the Cerro Gordo County Attorney's Office could prepare for the case on such short notice.

Erreguin-Labra was arrested in June on the class A kidnapping charge and a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury.

Authorities responded to a medical call around 1 p.m. June 9 at a residence in Mason City where they found an injured party who reported they had been beaten and locked in a room by Erreguin-Labra.

According to court documents, the person was kept at the residence for at least five days and was subjected to sexual abuse or torture during that time.

Police say the victim and Erreguin-Labra are known to one another. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The parties will meet next week to ensure the availability of all parties when setting a new trial date.

Erreguin-Labras faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree kidnapping.

Photos that will instantly boost your mood Brooke Onder class at Roosevelt Elementary (11).jpg Buffington miniatures, piano Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (35).jpg Mason City Senior Activity Center weekly dance (41).jpg North Iowa Band Festival 2021 - baby North Iowa Band Festival 2021 - Honor Guard Lemonade stand - Mason City Miss June - Flowers Jefferson Elementary - art 1 Lake Mills vs Osage baseball 06.21.21-23.jpg