Three residents were evicted from a Mason City property after police responding to a shots fired call broke into the home, pulling out one resident before two others exited with their hands raised.

All three were eventually handcuffed before being released without being charged. One suffered minor injuries. Another person who did not live at the house was arrested on the scene for interference with official acts.

Law enforcement responded to multiple calls reporting shots fired just before 1 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 10 block of North Ohio Avenue just off of East State Street.

A press release sent Wednesday stated officers "set up a perimeter and unsuccessfully attempted to reach the person or people inside of a residence. A search warrant was applied for and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group was called in.

The three residents of the home reported on scene that they all work the night shift and were sleeping when police entered. Officers used a hatchet to break out a first-floor window on the southeast corner of the home where one of the residents was sleeping.

The search warrant was executed after the residents had evacuated the home. Emotions appeared high as officers, onlookers and residents shouted back and forth. Neighbors stood by taking cell phone photos and video as the incident unfolded.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley confirmed that there was concern another individual may have still been in the house at the time the warrant was executed, but that turned out not to be the case. He added that the three residents were coaxed out of the house with the use of a bullhorn.

Brinkley also said the investigation is ongoing and charges are possible pending lab results. He said the house was identified by speaking with neighbors, trash collectors and a mail carrier. The ShotSpotter technology was not involved in the investigation.

He declined to reveal the nature of the evidence, but said he was sure that the noises were gunshots and they occurred at that residence, and called the investigation "complicated."

According to a number of neighbors, two shots were heard just after 12:30 p.m. Some reported the shots came from East Park, while others said they came from Ohio Avenue. No shooter has been identified or apprehended.

Amy Graven, communications coordinator for Mason City Community School District, said Superintendent Pat Hamilton was returning to the school when he discovered the police presence just blocks away from John Adams Middle School, Mason City Alternative School and the Mason City High School.

"He immediately reached out to Chief (Jeff) Brinkley to determine the situation, and we began preparations for a safe and orderly dismissal," said Graven. "We did institute a shelter-in-place lockdown and did not allow students to enter or leave the buildings for their safety. Once MCPD gave us the all clear, we dismissed regular bus students as usual and made arrangements with parents for those children who are usually bussed to the high school to walk home."

The rental home that MCPD entered was tagged by the city inspector and its residents evicted. They carried out as many of their personal belongings as possible as the scene wrapped up.

"Following an inspection, the occupancy permit for the residence was revoked due to the living conditions and dilapidation of the property," police stated in the Wednesday afternoon press release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the MCPD at 641-421-3636.

