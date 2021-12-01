Mason City goes to court over unrepaired downtown building

A Cerro Gordo County District judge has ordered a hearing in the dispute between the city of Mason City and Highway 18 LLC, the company that owns the building that had a partial collapse of its parapet last June.

The city filed a municipal infraction citation in Cerro Gordo County District Court in late October, stating Highway 18 LLC - whose principal, according to state documents, is Vance Jorgenson, failed to repair in a timely manner the brick parapet on the Letts, Spencer, Smith Co. Building on the corner of South Federal Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast.

The city alleges it was forced to closed adjacent sidewalks and roadway lanes at a cost of $39,985, with the costs continuing to accrue — because the building hasn't yet been repaired — at a rate of $1,500 per week, according to the city's citation.

The city's code allows for a fine of $750 for the first instance of creating or maintaining a nuisance property, and $1,000 per day for each day the nuisance continues, and the city seeks that as part of its request of the court.

It also requests the court to order Highway 18 LLC to repair the damaged building within 60 days, and if that deadline is not met, the city further requests the court to:

allow the city to demolish the building and assess all the costs to the property owner;

enter the city's costs affiliated with closing the sidewalks and roadway lanes as a personal judgment against Highway 18 (and allow for additional related costs to be added on as needed);

subject Highway 18 to contempt proceedings;

order Highway 18 to pay all court costs.

In an answer filed on Monday, Highway 18's attorney, Brian Miller, says the company denies the allegations. The same day, Miller filed a motion asking the court to strike the city's request that Highway 18 pay for the cost of closing down a lane of traffic and the nearby sidewalks, noting that such moves did not abate the alleged problem with the parapet and therefore don't apply. Miller also asked the court to strike the request for the company to be held in contempt, noting it cannot be held in contempt without a court order, and no court order has yet been field.

Additionally, Miller filed a motion asking the court to transfer the case to a magistrate, since the alleged nuisance happened only once and as such should be subject to no more than a $750 fine.

Mason City officials filed the case in district court, as it is asking for more than $10,000 in fees and fines, which the city says puts it out of the magistrate's jurisdiction.

'Someone will die:' Emails show Mason City's frustration about broken building "As this is a dangerous condition ... created by inaction on the building, please provide an update on your actions to correct the failures."

Emails obtained by the Globe Gazette in September show Mason City's frustration about the issues surrounding the parapet collapse in late June and the time that it's taken to get things cleaned up.

In one email from July, Burnett noted his concern that someone will die if the situation isn't resolved. He continued: "I want legal engaged to start the pressure if the date of work beginning is not within the next week. This has already gone on too long."

Vance Jorgensen, Highway 18 LLC respond to Mason City emails about building collapse "The City of Mason City has gone out of its way to impugn the reputation of Highway 18 LLC."

Jorgenson, responding on behalf of Highway 18 LLC, told the Globe that he felt his company was being impugned by city officials.

In a statement, Jorgenson said that its delays in cleaning up after the parapet collapse are not solely its fault.

"Said implication is false," the release stated. Jorgenson asserted in the September statement that city officials had not responded to a two-page proposal from mid-July which outlined Highway 18 LLC's plans to reinforce a portion of the northwest wall of the warehouse.

A hearing on the motion to transfer the case to a city magistrate is scheduled for Jan. 4.

