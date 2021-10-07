Mason City Fire Department responds to brush fire on north side

Mason City Fire Department responded to a brush pile fire on the north side of Mason City on Wednesday.

At 11:43 p.m., the Mason City Fire Department responded to a report of a brush pile on fire in the area of the 1300 block of Elm Drive.

According to a press release, a large waste brush pile used by the City of Mason City was on fire when the fire department arrived at the scene. Firefighters controlled the spread of the fire with hose lines but allowed the fire to burn down.

The debris pile will continue to smolder for several days and smoke may be noticed in the area, says the fire department. The fire is still under investigation.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

