Mason City father and son sentenced in federal court for dealing meth, heroin

A Mason City father and son dealing methamphetamine and heroin were convicted by a jury after a three-day trial in federal court.

Charleton Maxwell, 60, and his son, Antione Maxwell, 33, were convicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin around Mason City in federal court in Cedar Rapids on July 9. Antione Maxwell was also convicted of three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of heroin. In addition to the conspiracy conviction, Charleton Maxwell was convicted of two counts of distribution of heroin and one count of distribution of heroin and methamphetamine.

Evidence at the trial showed that Antione and Charleton Maxwell conspired to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin in and around Mason City between January 2018 and October 2020. Both Charleton and Antione Maxwell were caught distributing methamphetamine and heroine. Testimony at trial showed that both were involved in a long-term conspiracy involving numerous others to distribute pounds of methamphetamine and heroin.

Antione and Charleton Maxwell both remain in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.