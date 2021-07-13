Mason City father and son found guilty in federal court for dealing meth, heroin

CORRECTION: The headline of this story was changed to reflect that the father and son were convicted in federal court.
A Mason City father and son dealing methamphetamine and heroin were convicted by a jury after a three-day trial in federal court.
Charleton Maxwell, 60, and his son, Antione Maxwell, 33, were convicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin around Mason City in federal court in Cedar Rapids on July 9. Antione Maxwell was also convicted of three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of heroin. In addition to the conspiracy conviction, Charleton Maxwell was convicted of two counts of distribution of heroin and one count of distribution of heroin and methamphetamine.
Evidence at the trial showed that Antione and Charleton Maxwell conspired to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin in and around Mason City between January 2018 and October 2020. Both Charleton and Antione Maxwell were caught distributing methamphetamine and heroine. Testimony at trial showed that both were involved in a long-term conspiracy involving numerous others to distribute pounds of methamphetamine and heroin.
Antione and Charleton Maxwell both remain in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.
For conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, Antione Maxwell faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years' imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $20,000,000 fine, and 10 years to life of supervised release following any imprisonment.
Antione Maxwell faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years' imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and eight years to life of supervised release following imprisonment for each count for the two counts of distribution of five grams or more of pure methamphetamine.
Antione Maxwell’s count of distribution of 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years imprisonment with possibility of life imprisonment, a $20,000,000 fine, an ten years up to life of supervised release following imprisonment.
For distribution of heroin, Antione Maxwell faces a possible maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment, a $2,000,000 fine, and three years up to life of supervised release following any imprisonment.
Charleton Maxwell faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years' imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 40 years' imprisonment, a $5,000,000 fine, and four years to life of supervised release following any imprisonment for the count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroine.
For three counts of distributing heroin, Charleton Maxwell faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a $1,000,000 fine, and three years to life of supervised release following any imprisonment for each count.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com