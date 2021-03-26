MAP: Mason City alternate side parking violations this year

Hopefully we're not jinxing anything by suggesting that Mason City won't see another alternate side parking designation by the city this winter.
Though alternate side parking is in effect 24/7 as soon as a designation is made and in any season, it is most often used after heavy snows.
We asked the Mason City Police Department for a list of the locations of every alternate side parking ticket it has issued so far this winter. Then, we dropped them on a map. The city has collected more than $7,000 so far in fines on its tickets. Tickets do not appear to be concentrated in any one neighborhood more than others, but rather spread out throughout the city.
Nowhere is safe.
Here are some common myths about alternate side parking, according to the city's website:
Myth - Alternate side parking is only in effect when the plows are out or when there is a measurable amount of snow.
Fact - Alternate side parking is in effect 24 hours a day when designated by the City Administrator. The City Administrator can also terminate the designation at his discretion.
Myth - I wasn't notified or didn't see the press release that alternate side parking was in effect. Therefore I cannot be at fault.
Fact - There are several ways citizens can learn the status of the Alternate Side Parking Ordinance or the Emergency Snow Route designation: Local media outlets, the city’s website at www.masoncity.net, the city's Facebook page and Twitter feed, and a 24-hour telephone recording system at 641-424-7188.
Myth - People can park all day on the odd side for all odd-numbered days and all day on the even side on all even-numbered days.
Fact - The changeover period is between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., so after 7 p.m., vehicles must be parked on the appropriate side of the street depending on whether the next day is an even- or odd-numbered day. This is important when months ending on the 31st are followed by a second consecutive odd-numbered day.
Myth - People can park on both sides of the street anywhere near the main entrance of a business at any time.
Fact - People may park on the one side adjacent to the main entrance (front door) of a business during normal business hours only. This parking exception ends when the normal business hours end. The parking exemption is within 100 feet of the main business door on the one side adjacent (closest to).