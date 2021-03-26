MAP: Mason City alternate side parking violations this year

Hopefully we're not jinxing anything by suggesting that Mason City won't see another alternate side parking designation by the city this winter.

Though alternate side parking is in effect 24/7 as soon as a designation is made and in any season, it is most often used after heavy snows.

We asked the Mason City Police Department for a list of the locations of every alternate side parking ticket it has issued so far this winter. Then, we dropped them on a map. The city has collected more than $7,000 so far in fines on its tickets. Tickets do not appear to be concentrated in any one neighborhood more than others, but rather spread out throughout the city.

Nowhere is safe.

Here are some common myths about alternate side parking, according to the city's website:

Myth - Alternate side parking is only in effect when the plows are out or when there is a measurable amount of snow.

Fact - Alternate side parking is in effect 24 hours a day when designated by the City Administrator. The City Administrator can also terminate the designation at his discretion.

