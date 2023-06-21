A Charles City man who originally faced up to 45 years in prison after allegedly killing a man and injuring two others in a drunken collision last July has been sentenced to five years.

According to court records, 49-year-old Timothy James Hoy was sentenced for two class D felonies -- involuntary manslaughter and serious injury by vehicle -- in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Monday. In exchange for his guilty plea last month another charge of serious injury by vehicle and one charge of homicide by vehicle operating under the influence were dismissed.

The convictions each carry five-year sentences, but the sentences were ordered to be served concurrently.

The charges stemmed from a July 25 incident in which Hoy allegedly drove his 2013 Nissan Altima across the center line near the intersection of Yarrow Avenue and 265th Street in Cerro Gordo County. The affidavit states Hoy struck a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen John Miles of Mason City.

Miles was killed and two others were injured in the crash. Hoy allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .179%, more than twice the legal limit.

The sentence also calls for restitution to the Miles estate of $150,000. Hoy's insurance has already paid $100,000 of the restitution, leaving Hoy responsible for the other $50,000.

Court records indicate Hoy does not have any prior felony convictions.