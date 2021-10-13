Manly man back in jail after alleged bribery attempt

Easy come, easy go.

It was $500 that Clear Lake police say Michael Patrick Reich offered to an officer in exchange for not taking him into custody on July 16. The offer was politely declined, according to court documents filed in Cerro Gordo District Court.

It was $500 that Reich, 34, of Manly, paid in cash bond on July 23 to be released from the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

And it was $500 that Reich forfeited when he failed to show up for his court date on Oct. 5, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was picked up from the Worth County Jail, where he had been a guest, on Tuesday.

On July 16, Clear Lake police were called to McIntosh Woods State Park, where they found Reich, who had been banned from the park by the state Department of Natural Resources and was trespassing, according to court documents.

After resisting arrest, it was then that Reich offered Officer Mathew Berry the bribe to not take him to jail, according to the documents.

Reich was cited for trespassing and charged with felony bribery and misdemeanor interference with official acts. He was also charged with violating his parole from an April 2021 domestic abuse incident, where he faced multiple related charges.

He now remains a guest of the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $7,000 cash bond.

