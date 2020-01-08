You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man with stolen Minnesota vehicle caught at Thornton
0 comments
alert

Man with stolen Minnesota vehicle caught at Thornton

{{featured_button_text}}
Greggery Kisling

Greggery Kisling

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Police say a man was caught with a vehicle reported stolen from Minneapolis at a convenience store in Thornton.

Greggery Kisling, 51, was arrested at the Classic Stop in Thornton Tuesday afternoon on a second-degree theft charge, a Class D felony, for stealing a blue 2001 Saturn SL, which was reported stolen from Minneapolis.

Kisling told police he has had the vehicle the past couple of days and intended to take the vehicle down to Texas and sell it, according to the criminal complaint.

He also had meth hidden in the lid of a Grinds coffee pouches container, the complaint said, resulting in a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – first offense.

Kisling is currently being held on a $6,000 cash or surety bond at the Cerro Gordo County Jail, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17 at 1:15 p.m. at the county courthouse.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News