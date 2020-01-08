Man with stolen Minnesota vehicle caught at Thornton

Police say a man was caught with a vehicle reported stolen from Minneapolis at a convenience store in Thornton.

Greggery Kisling, 51, was arrested at the Classic Stop in Thornton Tuesday afternoon on a second-degree theft charge, a Class D felony, for stealing a blue 2001 Saturn SL, which was reported stolen from Minneapolis.

Kisling told police he has had the vehicle the past couple of days and intended to take the vehicle down to Texas and sell it, according to the criminal complaint.

He also had meth hidden in the lid of a Grinds coffee pouches container, the complaint said, resulting in a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – first offense.

Kisling is currently being held on a $6,000 cash or surety bond at the Cerro Gordo County Jail, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17 at 1:15 p.m. at the county courthouse.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

