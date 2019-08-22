A Cresco man who led state troopers on a high-speed chase from Clear Lake to Worth County was given a two-year suspended prison sentence Wednesday.
Adam Benjamin Collings, 29, was put on probation for two years.
He originally was charged with felony first-degree theft and eluding.
However, the theft charge was dismissed and the eluding charge reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor as part of a plea bargain.
Collings fled from an Iowa State Patrol trooper who attempted to stop the allegedly stolen pickup with a silver flatbed trailer he was driving on the Avenue of the Saints early in the morning on Dec. 12, court documents say.
Speeds topped 100 mph as the chase merged on to Interstate 35 northbound, according to police.
Another trooper deployed stop sticks at mile marker 213, which hit the front driver's side tire.
Collings then began to swerve lane-to-lane and lost control, the state patrol said, entering the median before coming to rest.
A trooper contacted representatives from Alum-Line in Cresco, who said the truck had been stolen from the company.
In his application for a public defense attorney, Collings stated he was employed at Alum-Line.
Collings was ordered to pay $1,166 restitution to Alum-Line for damage to the pickup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.