A North Iowa man who caused more than $10,000 to a Corvette in Clear Lake received a suspended sentence in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Monday.

According to court records, 25-year-old Austin Dean Mahana was facing 10 years in prison for first-degree criminal mischief - a class C felony.

Mahana pleaded guilty to the charge in December in exchange for three other charges - third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal mischief - being dismissed. He was also ordered to serve five years probation.

Mahana entered a detached garage at in Clear Lake around 9 a.m. on Oct. 17 last year. He proceeded to use a claw hammer to damage the Corvette, break a mailbox and window.

Mahana is awaiting a Feb. 21 trial on unrelated felony weapons charges.

