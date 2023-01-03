Man shot in Mason City on Monday, investigation underway

Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place on Monday which sent a man to the hospital with injuries.

The shooting took place in the 300 block of First Street Southwest around 12:42 p.m.

According to a statement from the Mason City Police Department, an adult male was found with two gunshot wounds near the intersection of First Street Southwest and South Monroe Avenue, and was taken to MercyOne North Iowa. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officers could be seen collecting evidence and canvassing the area, where they also took witness statements.

Iowa State Patrol, Mason City EMS, and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office all assisted at the scene.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Mason City Police Department. Anyone with any information should contact the department at (641) 421-3636. There is no ongoing threat to the public, the statement said.

