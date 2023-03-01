A Clear Lake man who allegedly accelerated his vehicle rapidly at a woman twice on Jan. 15 has pleaded not guilty and an April 4 trial date has been scheduled.

According to court records, 30-year-old Laquan Paul Joyner has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, which is a class C felony. That charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

The affidavit states that at around 6 p.m. a woman went into the garage with the door open at a residence in Clear Lake — Joyner's listed address — to retrieve a battery pack.

Joyner allegedly put his 1997 Ford Expedition in drive and accelerated rapidly at the woman twice. She later stated that she feared for her life during the incident.

Joyner was convicted of domestic abuse and assault on persons in certain occupations in December.