Man pleads not guilty to seven counts of sex abuse in Winnebago County

A Minnesota man has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of second-degree sex abuse in Winnebago County District Court on Tuesday.
According to court records, 18-year-old Kody Walter Roth of Bricelyn is facing up to 175 years in prison if convicted on all charges.
The affidavits state that Roth abused a 10-year-old child in Rake in Winnebago County when he was around 15 years old. The abuse allegedly took place from November 2018 until November 2019. An interview with Roth and the alleged victim's Child Protective Services interview recollection of the incidents matched, according to the report.
Second-degree sexual abuse is a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. No further court proceedings have been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.