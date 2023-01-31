 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man pleads not guilty to seven counts of sex abuse in Winnebago County

  • 0

A Minnesota man has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of second-degree sex abuse in Winnebago County District Court on Tuesday. 

Kody Roth

Kody Walter Roth

According to court records, 18-year-old Kody Walter Roth of Bricelyn is facing up to 175 years in prison if convicted on all charges. 

The affidavits state that Roth abused a 10-year-old child in Rake in Winnebago County when he was around 15 years old. The abuse allegedly took place from November 2018 until November 2019. An interview with Roth and the alleged victim's Child Protective Services interview recollection of the incidents matched, according to the report. 

Second-degree sexual abuse is a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. No further court proceedings have been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.

North Iowa Nine: History and hoedowns (with photos)

Enjoy old-fashioned fun at Kinney and Hampton. Learn from artists at the studio tour and actors at the cemetery tour. There's always something to do in North Iowa.

1 of 9
+1 
Courts weblogo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The last of the 747s: Boeing to deliver final iconic jumbo jet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News