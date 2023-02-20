A Mason City man who shot a woman with a bow and arrow last fall pleaded guilty to attempted murder Monday morning in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Casey John Larson, 31, is facing up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 20, barring any continuances. Larson must serve at least 70% of his sentence (17.5 years) before he is eligible for parole because attempted murder is a forcible felony.

The charge stems from an incident around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 2 last year. The Mason City Police Department responded to a call of people yelling near the intersection of First Street Northwest and North Washington Avenue, according to a press release. At approximately the same time, a call went out to report that a woman near that same area had been shot with an arrow and was taken to the hospital.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a bystander who had restrained Larson. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

North Iowa history in photos: Parades of the early 1900s Band Fest July 4th 1910.jpg Parade for the July 4th 1910.jpg 4th of July Parade 1912 Central Park looking east at Federal Cavalry.jpg 56th regiment iowa national guard band 1.jpg 1901 Uncle Tom's Cabin Parade MC IA2.jpg 1901 Uncle Tom's Cabin Parade MC IA.jpg 1909 Founders Parade heading West on State St looking NE at Pennsylvania St.jpg 1910 Clear Lake Municipal Band.jpg 1900 IOOF Orphhan home band boys.jpg 1910 MC Fire Dept in Parade 2.jpg 1912 GAR Parade with crowda.jpg 1912 Natioanl Drum Corp Parade on Main(Federal).jpg Mason_City_1207.jpg Mason_City_1211.jpg Mason_City_1215.jpg Mason_City_1216.jpg