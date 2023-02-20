A Mason City man who shot a woman with a bow and arrow last fall pleaded guilty to attempted murder Monday morning in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
Casey John Larson, 31, is facing up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 20, barring any continuances. Larson must serve at least 70% of his sentence (17.5 years) before he is eligible for parole because attempted murder is a forcible felony.
The charge stems from an incident around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 2 last year. The Mason City Police Department responded to a call of people yelling near the intersection of First Street Northwest and North Washington Avenue, according to a press release. At approximately the same time, a call went out to report that a woman near that same area had been shot with an arrow and was taken to the hospital.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a bystander who had restrained Larson. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder.