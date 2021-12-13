Man pleads guilty to sex abuse of young girl

A Prior Lake, Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child in Mason City over a period of 10 years.
Nathaniel Scott Pearce, 36, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of felony second degree sexual abuse.
Police say Pearce engaged in sex acts three or more times between 2011 and April 2021 with a girl between the ages of 6 and 15, according to court documents filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court. The acts occurred at a residence on the 1400 block of North Madison Avenue and at least 30 days passed between the first and last incidents of abuse, according to the documents.
A warrant for Pearce's arrest was issued in April this year.
Pearce remains in custody in the Cerro Gordo County Jail. A sentencing hearing has tentatively been scheduled for Feb. 7.