A man living in Charles City in 2020 who allegedly shot into a parked vehicle pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday.

According to court records, 20-year-old Calvin Tillman Edwards was originally charged with the class C felony aiding and abetting to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to harassment in the second degree, a serious misdemeanor, in which the prosecution will not resist a request for a deferred judgment.

Edwards was apprehended on an arrest warrant in Black Hawk County on Sept. 2, 2022.

The charge stems from an incident in June 2020 in which Edwards and another man, Romel Allen Price, allegedly participated in the shooting of the vehicle in order to intimidate three other people in the 600 block of North Iowa Street in Charles City.

Price was scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning, but his attorney has filed a motion for a continuance because he sent a written arraignment to Price, who is in jail, and it has not been returned for document filing. No response from the court has been filed as of yet.

A sentencing hearing for Edwards has also not yet been scheduled. The court is under no obligation to follow the recommendations of the plea agreement.

