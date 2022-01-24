Man found guilty in Mason City Dairy Queen robbery seeks new trial

A Mason City man found guilty of robbing the Dairy Queen is seeking a new trial.

Ryan Matthew Allen, 39, was found guilty of second degree robbery by a jury in December. Police initially said Allen threatened a Dairy Queen employee with a knife and robbed the store before it opened for the day in August 2021.

Allen was scheduled to be sentenced last week. Instead, his attorney, Richard Thompkins, filed a motion for a new trial. In documents filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court, Thompkins said the evidence presented at trial did not prove Allen's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

No hearing date on the motion has been set yet.

According to the initial criminal complaint, Mason City police were called on Aug. 7 by an employee of the Dairy Queen at 3481 Fourth St. SW., who said when she reported for work before the store opened, she was confronted inside by Allen holding a knife and who threatened her.

Allen took the employee's cell phone and wanted money, trying to prevent the woman's escape. She was able to get away and called police.

Later that same day, police executed a search warrant at 949 Ninth St. SE in Mason City. Allen was there and was arrested on several outstanding Floyd County warrants. Three motorcycles, one scooter, all reported as stolen, as well as suspected drugs, paraphernalia and other unnamed evidence was seized. Allen was taken to the Floyd County jail.

Allen was initially charged with felony first- and third-degree robbery.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0