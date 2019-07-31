{{featured_button_text}}
Police say a Britt man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in Manly was arrested Tuesday. 

Devonta Colby Hinton, 21, is charged with two counts of felony third-degree sexual abuse. 

The Manly Police Department arrested him after the girl told officers Hinton had sexually assaulted her earlier that day, according to a criminal complaint. 

An officer saw video evidence of the sex act on a cell phone the girl owned, according to court documents. 

Police say Hinton told them they were both high on marijuana at the time, and it was not the first time they had sex. 

When an officer spoke to the girl again, she said she and Hinton had sex a couple of days earlier, according to the complaint. 

