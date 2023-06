An Indianapolis man accused of a February murder in Dubuque was arrested on Wednesday in Mason City by U.S. marshals.

Kenneth Reed, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Dubuque police responded to a gunshot incident Feb. 7 in the downtown area and found 31-year-old Lonnie Burns had been shot. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Reed is the sixth suspect to be arrested since the incident. Dubuque police indicated no more arrests are expected.