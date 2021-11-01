Man arrested in alleged Mason City park assault

A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he attacked a woman at a Mason City park.

According to court documents filed in July in Cerro Gordo County District Court:

Police were called to East Park at 7:29 p.m. on July 11 on a 911 call that a woman was being assaulted. When police arrived, the victim and three witnesses said Levi Robert Shackleton, 29, no permanent address, had attacked the woman, who according to court records, had cuts and marks and had suffered a loss of the ability to breathe easily.

An arrest warrant was issued on July 14. Shackleton was picked up on Sunday night on the warrant at the 195 mile marker of Hwy. 18 -- in Nora Springs.

Shackleton is charged with aggravated misdemeanor assault as well as two counts of violating parole from controlled substance and theft charges in 2018.

He is being held the Cerro Gordo County jail on a $12,000 cash bond.

