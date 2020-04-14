Man arrested after MercyOne vandalism incident

A man was arrested Saturday after police say he destroyed property at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.
29-year-old Blaine Broers is accused of causing $23,000 in damage to television and medical equipment belonging to MercyOne.
Additional details surrounding the incident were not specified in court documents.
Broers faces felony criminal mischief charges and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer + Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette
