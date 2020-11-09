Man arrested after Mason City police respond to person who was shot in the leg

A 61-year-old man has been charged after Mason City police responded to an incident in which a person was shot in the leg.

The incident occurred Monday, Nov. 9, in the 1100 block of First Street Southeast, according to a press release from the Mason City Police Department.

According to court documents, Kevin Bergman, 61, found a subject on his lawn and chased the person from his property.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After a brawl ensued, Bergman was heading back to his residence, when the other party followed him. Bergman fired a single shot into the subject's leg as the subject came toward Bergman, the filings allege.

Bergman was was charged with aggravated misdemeanor assault and was released on $2,000 bail. He will have his initial court appearance on Friday.

Investigation of the incident is ongoing. Those with additional information are asked to contact the Mason City Police Department.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0