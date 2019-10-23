A Worth County man has been charged with felony eluding following a vehicle chase from Northwood to Mason City Tuesday night that reached speeds of 110 mph.
Matthew Stephen Lowe, 28, Northwood, also has been charged with misdemeanor driving while barred.
At 8:42 p.m. a Worth County deputy attempted to stop Lowe's vehicle, which was traveling east on Second Avenue South in Northwood, on suspicion he was driving with a suspended license, according to a criminal complaint.
Lowe did not stop, and the chase began, authorities say. Part of the pursuit took place on gravel roads.
Lowe led law enforcement south into Mason City via U.S. Highway 65 before crashing his vehicle into a parked vehicle at the intersection of North Madison and Sixth Street Northwest, according to the complaint.
Lowe ran from the scene. The Iowa State Patrol, the Mason City Police Department and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office assisted in the pursuit and took Lowe into custody, the complaint states.
Lowe allegedly told officers he ran because he was "going back to prison," according to the complaint.
Lowe was sent to prison in May 2018 after his probation was revoked on a Cerro Gordo County conviction of delivery of methamphetamine.
He was released on parole in July of this year.
Field sobriety tests indicated Lowe was under the influence of a narcotic, the Worth County complaint states. A urine sample is being sent to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab for testing.
Lowe allegedly told officers the sample would come back "dirty" for marijuana and methamphetamine.
