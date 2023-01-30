 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accused of stealing $373K from truck near Iowa border gets probation

A Minnesota man was given a suspended five-year prison sentence Friday after being accused of stealing $373,000 out of a pickup truck near the Iowa-Minnesota boarder.

According to court records, 32-year-old Brandon Lee Crews of Emmons, Minn., was originally facing 40 years in prison if convicted of ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief. 

Per a plea agreement Crews and prosecutors agreed to in November all of the charges, other than an amended second-degree theft, were dismissed and he will serve five years of probation.

The charges stem from a November 2021 incident in which law enforcement was called to a residence after a burglary was reported. The victim told officers that the rear window of his 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 was broken out and $373,000 of cash and other items was removed from the vehicle.

Destiny Turvold, 24, also of Emmons, allegedly admitted to officers that she drove Crews to the residence on two occasions to take cash and tools. Text and social media messages corroborated the information. Turvold was convicted of third-degree theft and sentenced to two years of probation.

The victim is asking the court for Crews to pay him $246,350 in restitution. The reason for the difference between what was said to have been stolen in the affidavit and the lesser amount being asked for is not included in the documents. A pecuniary damages and category B restitution hearing will be held Feb. 24. Crews will be required to file a completed financial affidavit with the court.

