A Mason City man arrested Feb. 28 for allegedly setting five fires around town was arrested again on felony drug charges Tuesday.

According to court records, 38-year-old Zachary Bruce Sankey has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance -- third or subsequent offense. Each count carries up to five years in prison.

A statement from Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said the Mason City Fire and Police Departments responded to numerous fire calls between 5:22 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. Feb. 28 at the following locations:

Garage fire at 324 S Kentucky Avenue at 5:22 a.m.; brush fire at Birch Drive and North Rhode Island Avenue at 5:30 a.m.; vehicle fire at Arona Home Essentials, located at 3701 Fourth St. S.W. at 6:25 a.m.; structure fire at Brothers Ace Hardware, located at 440 S. Illinois Ave. at 6:45 a.m.; and a structure fire at Gracious Estates, 777 S. Eisenhower Ave. at 7:15 a.m.

It is unclear where he was arrested, but Sankey became a suspect after being identified at Brothers Ace Hardware. He has been charged with second-degree arson and third-degree burglary in that case.

Sankey posted $10,000 bond Monday with the stipulation he contact the Department of Correctional Services within 24 hours of his release, which he allegedly failed to do, causing the issuance of an arrest warrant. That warrant was served around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Beaumont Drive in Mason City. It is unclear if it was at a residence or a traffic stop.

Upon searching Sankey's backpack police allegedly found methamphetamine.

Sankey is being held on $60,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail and a preliminary hearing for the arson and burglary charges is scheduled for March 10. No court date has been set on the drug charges.

Photos: North Iowa history book, 1800s-1930s North Iowa history: Fire prevention North Iowa history: Grant valentines North Iowa history: Henkel Construction North Iowa history: House explosion North Iowa history: Huxtable Drug North Iowa history: Federal Packing Co. North Iowa history: Boy Scouts North Iowa history: Pierce with kids North Iowa history: Woodward Auto Children at telephone office North Iowa history: Divers at Clear Lake