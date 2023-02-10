A Forest City man is facing up to 28 years in prison after allegedly going to an Iowa state trooper's residence and beating on his front door with a skateboard while wearing a fox mascot head and a tail while carrying a large knife.

According to court records, 26-year-old Noah Nathanael Nelson has been charged with multiple crimes, including:

First-degree attempted burglary - class C felony.

Second-degree criminal mischief - class D felony.

Going armed with intent - class D felony.

Assault with intent to inflict serious injury - aggravated misdemeanor.

First-degree harassment - aggravated misdemeanor.

Interference with official acts - serious misdemeanor.

Trespass - serious misdemeanor.

Assault on a peace officer resulting in injury - aggravated misdemeanor.

The affidavits state that Nelson arrived at the trooper's residence in Forest City around 12:55 a.m. Feb. 2 and began beating his door with a skateboard. The trooper called the Forest City police before retrieving his duty weapon and Taser. The trooper later told police he shined the weapon's light in Nelson's face and opened the door.

At that time Nelson backed away as the trooper shocked him, causing Nelson to fall to the ground. Nelson was allegedly still holding the knife in his right hand. When police arrived they heard the trooper giving Nelson commands before Nelson was detained in the back of the police vehicle.

Nelson allegedly violently banged his head on the cage inside the vehicle all the way to the Winnebago County Jail causing a cut on his forehead. He initially refused to get out of the vehicle upon arrival at the jail. When he later complied he allegedly kicked the officer in the leg before being put in a restraint chair.

After being removed from the chair Nelson allegedly headbutted the officer on the right cheek.

The damage to the trooper's door is estimated to be $8,000. An arraignment is scheduled for March 14.