Lost, then found: Charles City playground equipment bounces back after being stolen

Three pieces of playground equipment have found their ways back to Lions Field in Charles City after being stolen.
The Charles City Police Department posted on Facebook on July 26 that three of the “spring animals” were stolen from the playground at Lions Field. The department informed the public that theft of the equipment can constitute a felony for the individuals involved.
“Please return these so the kids can enjoy them,” wrote the Charles City Police Department on Facebook.
Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson said Charles City Parks and Recreation had reported the stolen equipment early on July 26.
The animals were pulled off the springs, with no damage occurring to the equipment when stolen. Anderson said that this was not the first time that the animals were taken from Lions Field.
The following day, a Charles City officer found two pieces of the equipment a hundred yards away from Lions Field just after midnight.
“People will do things and luckily they did the right thing by returning (the equipment),” said Anderson.
The last piece of equipment, the buffalo, was found in a yard in Osage by an Osage resident.
“They just called up and said, 'We got one of (Charles City’s) rides,'” Osage Police Chief Brian Wright said.
Wright said the equipment was dumped in the yard overnight and was picked up by the overnight officer in the morning. The citizen told Osage officers he believed that it belonged to Charles City.
“I was grateful that (the equipment) showed back up and it could be returned to Charles City,” said Wright.
Anderson said the case of the missing spring animals is closed since they were returned and the city has no leads on who took them.
The playground equipment was returned to Charles City Parks and Recreation to reinstall them.
"It was pretty exciting that they came back so quick," said Charles City Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Mitchell.
Mitchell said that they have not installed the equipment yet and are currently looking for someone to paint them. If they are unable to find a painter by Friday, Mitchell said the equipment will be reinstalled.
"We want someone who has done painting before in their life," said Mitchell.
Charles City Parks and Recreation, if a painter is not acquired by Friday, they will plan to take the spring animals off in late fall to repaint them.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com