Lost, then found: Charles City playground equipment bounces back after being stolen

“They just called up and said, 'We got one of (Charles City’s) rides,'” Osage Police Chief Brian Wright said.

Wright said the equipment was dumped in the yard overnight and was picked up by the overnight officer in the morning. The citizen told Osage officers he believed that it belonged to Charles City.

“I was grateful that (the equipment) showed back up and it could be returned to Charles City,” said Wright.

Anderson said the case of the missing spring animals is closed since they were returned and the city has no leads on who took them.

The playground equipment was returned to Charles City Parks and Recreation to reinstall them.

"It was pretty exciting that they came back so quick," said Charles City Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Mitchell.

Mitchell said that they have not installed the equipment yet and are currently looking for someone to paint them. If they are unable to find a painter by Friday, Mitchell said the equipment will be reinstalled.

"We want someone who has done painting before in their life," said Mitchell.