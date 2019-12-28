Looking back: Crime in the last decade

The past decade was filled with crime and justice. Here are some of the top crime stories of each year.

2010: An Allison man was found guilty March 2, 2010, of first-degree murder in the 2009 shooting of Aplington-Parkersburg football coach Ed Thomas.

Mark Becker, 25, one of Thomas’s former players, is now serving a life sentence in prison without parole.

Witnesses had testified that Becker walked into the weight room at Aplington-Parkersburg High School the morning of June 24, 2009, and shot Thomas up to seven times with a .22 caliber revolver, with more than 20 students in the weight room working out. Later, he was seen outside the building yelling about Satan.

2011: A former Forest City Police officer was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Oct. 24, 2011, on charges of arson and burglary.

Thaddeus Ellenbecker, 34, had confessed to intentionally starting a fire at the police station Oct. 1 during an interview with two Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents who had been investigating the fire.