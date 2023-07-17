A trial date has been set for the civil case former Britt Police Chief Mark Anderson has brought against the city of Britt for alleged employment discrimination.

The trial is set for Oct. 25, 2024, according to Anderson's attorney Madison Fiedler-Carlson.

Anderson filed complaints with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Dec. 2, 2021. The ICRC issued a right to sue letter Feb. 21, and Anderson filed suit May 12.

Anderson was fired by the City Council in June.

The lawsuit claims after Anderson was hired in September 2017, he was added to a group chat that included Mayor Ryan Arndorfer and former Councilman Chad Luecht, who according to council minutes resigned in April. The petition states all involved are homosexual, and Anderson was using the group as support because he was going through a divorce.

The petition states that in late 2017 and early 2018, Luecht and Andorfer began treating Anderson differently, sending him inappropriate and sexually graphic messages via the text group and Snapchat. Anderson allegedly told them he was not comfortable with the messages, but they did not stop.

Anderson married his husband, Austin, in September 2020. The suit alleges Arndorfer pressured Anderson to send him nude photos of the couple and told him, "We'd take Austin's nudes, but we'd rather have yours."

Anderson allegedly received another explicit message July 1, 2021. He did not respond to Arndorfer's message. Later in July, Anderson received a 1.5% pay raise, while other members of the department received 6% raises.

The petition states at the Jan. 3, 2023, council meeting, Luecht chastised the police department and said he had no confidence in Anderson's ability as chief — a position Anderson had served in since October 2018.

The petition alleges two violations of the Iowa Civil Rights Act for discrimination based on sex and sexual orientation and one violation of the Iowa Civil Rights Act for retaliation.

