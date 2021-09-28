Law enforcement responds to accident between Mason City and Clear Lake

The Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident between Mason City and Clear Lake on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at Highway 122 and Killdeer Avenue between Mason City and Clear Lake around 1:23 p.m. on Tuesday.

Alma Castor Padilla, 23, of Britt, was westbound in her 2021 Kia Rio on Highway 122 approaching Killdeer Avenue when Nadine Drennan, 83, of Clear Lake entered the intersection in her 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Van southbound. Drennan entered the intersection and her van was struck by Padilla's car, according to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.

Padilla and Drennan were checked out by Mason City Fire Medics at the scene but were not transported. All subjects were wearing their seat belts and the accident remains under investigation.

Drennan was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

Assisting at the scene were the Iowa State Patrol, Mason City Fire Medics and the Clear Lake Fire Department.

