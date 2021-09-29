Law enforcement respond to single-vehicle accident in Clear Lake

Cerro Gordo County deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in Clear Lake on Tuesday.

Cerro Gordo County deputies responded the 7000 block of the 300th Street in Clear Lake at 11:49 p.m. Ricky Enere, 44, of Mason City, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on 300th Street, according to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.

Enere failed to maintain control of the vehicle, went off the roadway into the north ditch, and collided with a power pole. Enere was transported to MercyOne North Iowa by Clear Lake Fire Department with minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation with charges pending.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

