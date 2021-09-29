 Skip to main content
Law enforcement respond to single-vehicle accident in Clear Lake

Cerro Gordo County deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in Clear Lake on Tuesday.

Cerro Gordo County deputies responded the 7000 block of the 300th Street in Clear Lake at 11:49 p.m. Ricky Enere, 44, of Mason City, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on 300th Street, according to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.

Enere failed to maintain control of the vehicle, went off the roadway into the north ditch, and collided with a power pole. Enere was transported to MercyOne North Iowa by Clear Lake Fire Department with minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation with charges pending.

