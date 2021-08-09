Law enforcement recover sunken car from Clear Lake

A submerged vehicle was recovered by an underwater recovery team from Clear Lake on Monday.

On Aug. 9, a submerged vehicle was recovered from Clear Lake near the 16th Avenue S. and South Shore Drive boat ramp location, according to a press release from Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was recently discovered by an angler on the lake who notified law enforcement authorities on July 22. The vehicle was located in nine feet of water.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An underwater recovery team was utilized to bring the vehicle to shore and the vehicle was then transported to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office. Further investigation of the vehicle revealed that it was unoccupied with all windows closed. The vehicle was likely underwater for several years.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office is currently working to identify the last known owner of the vehicle. At this time there is no reason to believe that this recovered vehicle is linked to any foul play or any ongoing investigations being conducted in the area.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.