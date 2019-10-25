A 20-year-old Lake Mills man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile at a Mason City residence and an adult in student housing at North Iowa Area Community College nearly a year ago was arrested on Friday.
Benjamin Roy Monson is charged with two counts of felony third-degree sexual abuse.
He allegedly sexually abused a female who was physically helpless, unconscious and unable to consent sometime between 10 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2018, at a Mason City residence, according to a criminal complaint.
The other complaint accuses Monson of forcing a female onto a bed and performing a sex act against her will on Nov. 15, 2018, on the NIACC campus.
Mason City Police Lt. Logan Wernet said the first alleged sexual assault involved someone under age 18.
He said he didn't know if the alleged adult victim was a NIACC student.
Monson was arrested in Winnebago County and was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday.
