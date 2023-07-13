A Des Moines man arrested last month for allegedly stealing a car at a Kwik Star has entered a guilty plea.

According to court records, 24-year-old Kenneth Eugene Chance II pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without consent and driving while revoked. He faces up to three years if convicted on both counts. The agreement calls for one year in jail with all but seven days suspended and $1,855 in fines.

Chance was originally charged with first-degree theft and faced up to 11 years in prison. The court is not bound by the plea agreement.

Chance is accused of stealing a 2016 Chevy Malibu from the convenience store located on Eisenhower Avenue.

According to the affidavit, Chance was arrested after a traffic stop at Eisenhower Avenue and 12th Street Northwest at 12:07 p.m. June 24. Chance allegedly said he planned to drive the vehicle to Des Moines. The theft was recorded on Kwik Star's closed-circuit TV.

A sentencing hearing has not been set as of Wednesday morning.