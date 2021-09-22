Klemme man charged with burglary for stealing and pistol whipping

A Klemme man was arrested and charged with burglary after allegedly stealing from and pistol-whipping a Clear Lake resident in late July.

John Daniel Murphy, 29, was arrested in Hancock County on Sept. 20 and charged in Cerro Gordo County with burglary for his alleged involvement in stealing from a Clear Lake resident in July. Murphy is currently being held in Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Murphy and another person had entered a Clear Lake resident’s home on July 31 at approximately 7 a.m. The resident woke up and heard voices in his living room and was going to see who was in his house. Murphy quickly came into the resident’s room and hit him on the forehead with a revolver, according to the criminal complaint.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Murphy yelled at the resident, an acquaintance, about something involving a mutual friend. While Murphy was with the resident, the other person was in the basement taking items including a $300 VR headset, a $500 baseball card collection, a $2,000 coin collection and an antique hand mirror.

Murphy helped the resident bandage the injury to their head and then left with the other person.