The state has rested an the defense has called witnesses on Thursday morning in a kidnapping case in Mason City. Including Moises Erreguin-Labra, the alleged kidnapper.

Erreguin-Labra, 24, is facing life in prison for kidnapping, sexual abuse and assault after allegedly locking a woman in his bedroom from June 4, 2022, to June 9, 2022.

It is alleged he held her against her will, beat her and sexually assaulted her. She testified to such actions in open court on Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon Erreguin-Labra openly admitted to slapping the victim, but denied he ever sexually assaulted her or held her against her will. He said the pad lock on the outside of his bedroom door did not function and he doesn't have the key.

The prosecution argued that a single slap would not produce the kind of injuries suffered by the victim. He also accused the victim of starting the fight that led to the slap after taking "drugs."

On Thursday morning the defense asked for dismissal of the kidnapping and sexual abuse charges, but Judge Christopher Hoy denied the request based on the alleged victim's testimony. Arguing that the state has not proven kidnapping or sexual assault.

The defense plans to call four witnesses today. They also are leaving the possibility of Erreguin-Labra testifying open as a possibility.

Erreguin-Labra's brother Uriel Erreguin-Labra, who lived with Moises, testified that the alleged victim never socialized with the other six roommates in the house. He testified that Moises' bedroom door was normally left open. Uriel says he never heard any sounds indicating abuse coming from the bedroom.

Uriel admits he never saw or heard anything coming from Moises' bedroom indicating sexual or physical assaults during the time period in question, but he was working as a roofer during the daytime those days.

A friend of Moises Erreguin-Labra's (first name unclear) with the same last name of Erreguin-Labra testified that he saw the alleged victim in the kitchen on June 3, but did not visit the house again the rest of that week.

Erriguin-Labra's cousin Laria Labra-Trejo testified that the door to the bedroom was not locked and he used the bathroom in Moises' room.

The defense rested its case on Thursday afternoon after Erreguin-Labra's testimony. Just Christopher Hoy told the courtroom that he will be adding two lesser charges in the jury instructions on Friday. The jury would be allowed to convict on third-degree kidnapping, simple assault and Assault with intent to commit sexual assault.

The trial will reconvene for closing arguments at noon on Friday.

This story will be updated throughout the day.