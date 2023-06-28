A mistrial has been declared in a bizarre scenario for a Mason City man.

According to court records, 24-year-old Moises Erreguin-Labra was charged with kidnapping and assault causing bodily injury in June of 2022.

Those charges were filed after authorities responded to a medical call around 1 p.m. June 9, 2022, at Erreguin-Labra’s residence in Mason City. Upon arrival they found an injured party who said they had been beaten and locked into a room by Erreguin-Labra.

According the affidavit, the person was kept at the residence for at least five days and subjected to sexual abuse or torture during that time.

Jury selection began Monday and continued Tuesday morning. That was halted around 11 a.m. when an issue came up with the striking process.

Assistant County Attorney Kaitlyn Ausborn explained that the defense and prosecution each get 10 strikes when selecting a jury.

"In the process of reviewing each other's strikes I raised a concern with the nature of some of the strikes that were happening," Ausborn said. "They were constitutional questions in nature."

Ausborn said Supreme Court case law was cited and reviewed by Judge Christopher Foy. The parties attempted to come to an agreement, but couldn't come to an agreement.

"After that constitutional issue was pointed out and the potential remedies, the remedies were not something both parties could agree to, such as redoing strikes or doing things a little bit differently (instead of starting over)," Ausborn said.

She declined to speak to the specifics of the issue because she was concerned about tainting a future jury when a new trial begins in the future. A date for a new trial has not been set as of Wednesday morning.