The kidnapping trial of a Mason City man is underway, but an argument about whether the alleged victim can testify about previous violence delayed the proceedings.

This is the second trial for kidnapping, sexual abuse and assault charges for Moises Erreguin-Labra after a mistrial was declared during jury selection at the original trial June 27.

The original charges were filed after authorities responded to a medical call around 1 p.m. June 9, 2022, at Erreguin-Labra’s residence in Mason City. Upon arrival they found an injured party who said she had been beaten and locked into a room by Erreguin-Labra since June 4.

On Wednesday morning, arguments were made without the jury present regarding what the alleged victim could testify about. Ultimately Judge Christopher Fox ruled that she could testify about an incident that occurred in January 2022 involving violence between Erreguin-Labra and the witness. He also ruled other incidents of violence should not be testified about.

Erreguin-Labra is facing life in prison if convicted of kidnapping or sexual abuse.

The alleged victim testified Erreguin-Labra "smacked and punched" her at Econolodge in Mason City after drinking at Sports Page in Mason City. She said her face was swollen and the side of her face was black and blue after he hit her. She also said she lost a tooth in the incident.

She said she screamed as they were leaving for his house, but he put a pillow over her face to muffle the noise. She alleges Erreguin-Labra locked her in his bedroom when they arrived at his residence.

The alleged victim said Erreguin-Labra locked her in his room "all the time," even when he showered. She testified she could have escaped through a window with an air conditioner in it, but was too scared to leave.

She testified Erreguin-Labra assaulted her physically and sexually in January 2022 in St. Paul, Minn. He also allegedly threatened to kill her at that time. She said he fractured her spine, requiring her to be in a brace for four months.

According to her testimony, the worst attack was on June 8, 2022. She said that after refusing sex, he hit her head into the wall around eight times and sexually assaulted her. She said he assaulted her multiple times that day. She said he also threatened again to kill her that day.

The alleged victim said she was allowed to go to the store to buy cigarettes June 9 and had store clerks call the police after showing them multiple injuries to her face and head.

The prosecution showed the jury photos of the alleged victim's injuries taken on June 9 and 10, 2022. She had visible bruising on her face, head, elbow, hand, legs and shoulder in the photos.

During cross examination, the alleged victim denied using any drugs in January or June when she was locked in Erreguin-Labra's bedroom.

This story will be updated as the trial proceeds.

