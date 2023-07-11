A Mason City man’s kidnapping trial has been rescheduled for July 31.

According to court records, a trial began June 26 for 24-year-old Moises Erreguin-Labra, but a mistrial was declared during jury selection the following day.

Erreguin-Labra is charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault causing bodily injury. He faces life in prison if convicted on the count of kidnapping.

Those charges were filed after authorities responded to a medical call around 1 p.m. June 9, 2022, at Erreguin-Labra’s residence in Mason City. Upon arrival they found an injured party who said they had been beaten and locked into a room by Erreguin-Labra.

According the affidavit, the person was kept at the residence for at least five days and subjected to sexual abuse or torture during that time.

The exact reason or reasons for the mistrial declaration are still unclear, but Assistant County Attorney Kaitlyn Ausborn explained that the defense and prosecution each get 10 strikes when selecting a jury.

“In the process of reviewing each other’s strikes I raised a concern with the nature of some of the strikes that were happening,” Ausborn said last month. “They were constitutional questions in nature.”

She declined to speak to the specifics of the issue because she was concerned about tainting a future jury when the new trial begins.

