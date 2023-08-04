The jury heard the closing arguments Friday afternoon in the kidnapping and sexual abuse case against Moises Erreguin-Labra.

After about two hours of deliberation, the jury's verdict was that Erreguin-Labra was not guilty of first-degree kidnapping, but was guilty of felony sex abuse and misdemeanor assault.

Erreguin-Labra, 24, was facing life in prison if convicted of first-degree kidnapping. He allegedly held a woman in his bedroom against her will in his bedroom from June 4 to June 9, 2022. It is also alleged he beat her and sexually assaulted her.

Erreguin-Labra is facing up to 11 years in prison, of which at least 7 years must be served because third-degree sex abuse is a forcible felony.

On Friday, Assistant County Attorney Kaitlyn Ausborn argued that Erreguin-Labra's acts were intentional and meant to demonstrate power and control over the victim. She said that he assaulted the woman on June 4 at the Econo Lodge in Mason City before taking her to his residence in fear of other guests seeing her injuries.

Ausborn said he took her through the back door so no other residents would see her. Erreguin-Labra admitted to slapping the woman once during his testimony on Thursday causing her head to make a dent in the drywall, but Ausborn argued the extent of the woman's injuries could not have been caused by a single slap.

Defense Attorney Richard Tomkins told the jury that the evidence did not support the idea of the woman being held against her will behind the padlocked door of Erreguin-Labra. He said the defense witnesses saw her outside alone smoking during that time period and the lock on the door was broken and didn't work.

A "rape kit" procedure was not completed on June 9 when the alleged victim was admitted to the hospital for her injuries. Tomkins criticized investigators for not testing the bed sheets or cigarette butts in the bathroom for DNA.

He also pointed to testimony that the woman was actually the second to arrive at the house on June 4 and not forced inside in any way. He argued that she had her phone and a charger the entire time, but did not call for help.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18. Erreguin-Labra will remain in custody until that time.