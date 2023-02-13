A Missouri man is facing up to 13 years in prison after allegedly being caught with marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine after being pulled over on Interstate 35 between the Clear Lake and Rockwell exits on Sunday.

According to court records, 31-year-old Lottre Byron Haynes was stopped by the Iowa State Patrol for allegedly speeding around 7:10 a.m. He has been charged with a controlled substance violation, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and OWI.

The affidavits state that Haynes was traveling 80 mph in a 70 mph zone. Haynes allegedly made statements admitting to being in possession of marijuana and smoking a blunt prior to being stopped. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly turned up the drugs.

The affidavit also states that the trooper noticed Haynes to have bloodshot eyes, and slurred speech. Haynes claimed to have consumed alcohol the previous night. He had a blood alcohol content of .010.

Haynes is being held on $13,000 bond at the Cerro Gordo County Jail. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled as of Monday morning.

