A Kanawha man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly punching his neighbor and his neighbor's son over a property line dispute.

According to court records, 68-year-old Kenneth Joseph Wyman is facing five years in jail after being charged with assault causing serious injury -- a class D felony.

The affidavit states that around 10:15 a.m. July 29 Wyman entered his neighbor's garage to confront him about the property line issue. The neighbor's 17-year-old son was also in the garage.

Wyman allegedly proceeded to threaten to burn down the house, charge at the man and his son and eventually punch both of them in the face causing injuries.

The neighbor was bleeding from the nose and eventually was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right nasal bone requiring surgery to repair.

An arrest warrant was served Aug. 11 and a no-contact order was put in place the same day. Wyman's attorney waived the preliminary hearing and no further court dates have been scheduled as of Friday.