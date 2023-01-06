Juvenile being tried in adult court pleads guilty to felony sex abuse

A 16-year-old Northwood boy being tried in adult criminal court for sexual abuse, burglary and kidnapping has filed a guilty plea to the sexual abuse charge.

According to court records, Isaac Joseph Adams pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in jail, in exchange for the other charges to be dismissed on Dec. 19. The court is not required to accept the terms of the plea agreement at a Jan. 17 plea hearing.

Adams is accused of impersonating his younger brother in November 2021 in Northwood in order to meet a 10-year-old girl. When the girl opened the door Adams was standing in the doorway with a gun, which was later found to be a plastic fake, and he threatened to hurt her if she didn't do what he said.

He then allegedly ordered her into the bedroom and made her strip before sexually assaulting her. He then left after she told him someone was on their way home.

Reports state a few days later Adams sent the girl pictures of his genitals and messages about sex via social media. The girl showed her sister the messages and photos and told her what happened.

The case was originally filed in juvenile court, but was transferred to criminal court on Nov. 7, 2022. Adams completed a psychosexual evaluation at the Central Iowa Detention Center. The evaluator recommended he be placed on a sex offender treatment program meant to address the needs of those with intellectual disabilities.

At the Nov. 7 hearing Shauna Krush, a juvenile court officer, testified that she and Juvenile Court Services were recommending the court waive Adams to adult court under youthful offender status. She said normally it takes 12-to-18 months to complete the sex offender treatment program and Adams would turn 18 in that time frame. If he didn't complete the program the state would have no more chance to rehabilitate Adams unless his case was moved to adult criminal court.

Krush told the court it had three options moving forward. It could waive jurisdiction over Adams for purposes of prosecution of Adams as an adult. The court could order he be prosecuted as a youthful offender or deny the petition and allow Adams to be prosecuted in juvenile court.

The court then ordered to affirm the state's application for waiver to adult court and to be prosecuted as a youthful offender. Court documents state that upon a guilty plea of verdict Adams will be transferred back to juvenile court for disposition in accordance with Iowa Code.